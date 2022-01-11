Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

items.[0].image.alt
<b>AP Photo/Charlie Riedel</b><br/><br/>
georgia.jpeg
Posted at 1:53 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 01:53:25-05

Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 to win the College Football Playoff title game.

The Bulldogs won their first national championship in 41 years. Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give Georgia a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left.

He then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left.

The final blow came from the defense.

Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned 79 yards for a touchdown.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019