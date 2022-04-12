Georgia governor to sign permitless carry law on Tuesday

The governor of Georgia is expected to sign a bill on Tuesday that would allow people to carry handguns in public without a permit.

The bill would ban guns in airports and government buildings.

It would also ban certain people from carrying, including those with drug convictions, those who have been convicted of a felony, and people who have been treated for mental health issues or substance abuse in the past five years.

Once it is signed into law, Georgia will be the 23rd state to allow permitless carry or “constitutional carry,” according to data gathered by Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that focuses on gun violence prevention.

Supporters of the bill say it is needed so that people can protect themselves easily as crime rises.

However, critics have said that removing a background check requirement will amp up gun-related deaths.

Law enforcement officials across the country have echoed that statement, saying that without a permit requirement, they will face a greater challenge in combatting gun violence.

Governor Brian Kemp promised a measure like this one when he first ran for governor in 2018.