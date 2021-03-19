Fort Bliss soldier killed by stepson after assaulting teen’s mother, investigators say

EL PASO, Texas — A soldier shot and killed by his 13-year-old stepson had assaulted the teen’s mom earlier in the day, according to investigators .

El Paso police say the 13-year-old is in custody for the shooting death of Allan Edwards. Edwards was a Sergeant 1st Class and had been stationed at Fort Bliss since 2014, according to Stars and Stripes .

Police were called to a home Monday around midnight and found Edwards dead. The teen was identified as the shooter.

Investigators now say Edwards assaulted the teen’s mother away from their home earlier in the day Sunday.

“Once back at the residence the juvenile armed himself with a handgun belonging to Edwards. When the couple again began to argue the juvenile produced the handgun and shot Edwards,” the police report reads .

The teen was transferred to the Juvenile Probation Department, as officials continue their investigation.