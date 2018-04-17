Florida park district says no to Rafael Nadal tennis academy

District executive director Arthur Koski said the district was not going to agree to what the Nadal group had offered. “We advised the Nadal group that an academy would not be something we would consider.”
“Right now, we think the best first step is a step backwards,” said Koski.
Some people in Boca Raton were not happy to hear about the proposed Nadal Academy.
“It looks to me like they are tearing everything out of here,” said Dan Bianco.
Koski said he would like to see different ideas about an indoor tennis center that would fit everyone's needs.