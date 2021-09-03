Florida governor appeals ruling on masks in schools

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee.

DeSantis wants the appeals court to reverse last week’s decision by Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper, which essentially gave Florida’s 67 school boards the power to impose a student mask mandate.

As of Thursday, 13 Florida school districts have implemented mask mandates, according to the Miami Herald.

DeSantis and state education officials have threatened school districts with financial penalties if they adopt mask requirements without a parental opt-out provision.