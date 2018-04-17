Florida business may continue to fly military flags thanks in part to viral video

A Florida business owner can continue to fly the flags of the branches of the military after an employee's Facebook live video prompted an ordinance review by city officials.

On Monday afternoon, the store manager for Jaguar Power Sports — a motorcycle dealership in Jacksonville — went live on the dealership's Facebook page and claimed a city official with the Regulatory and Compliance Department had cited the business for flying flags of the various branches of the military. The employee claimed that the business was cited for each flag on top of the building.

"These flags that are flying overhead should not be a problem," said the employee, identifying himself only as Shaun. "... There’s one thing I’m not going to tolerate and that is disrespect for our military in a military town. We should not get cited or ticketed for flying flags representing our country.”

The employee also claims the city official who cited the dealership also told a customer in the store at the time — a military veteran — that the customer had done "nothing for our country."

Jaguar Power Sports' video has since been shared nearly 250,000 times and received more than 5 million views as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Regulatory and Compliance Department Chief of Staff Brian Hughes told the Jacksonville Times Union said that Jaguar Power Sports had been issued a warning and had not been fined. He also said he was still reviewing the facts of the case and the city's ordinances regarding flags and signs.

While the Regulatory and Compliance Department reviews city ordinances, Mayor Lenny Curry says the flags can fly.

1. I Have directed city staff that military flags should be treated same as US flag. Let them fly. I Have reached out to the business owner & will review employee procedures. COJ employees r expected to be respectful of our customers - you, the people of Jacksonville. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 16, 2018

2. We support our military and veterans, and we appreciate businesses who honor their service. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 16, 2018

By 6 p.m. Monday, Jaguar Power Sports had posted another video, thanking viewers for alerting city officials.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.