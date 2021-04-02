Watch
NewsNational

Actions

First lady Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank mid-flight

items.[0].image.alt
Mandel Ngan/AP
First lady Jill Biden boards a plane before departing from Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
Biden
Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 11:19:08-04

WASHINGTON — Reporters and staff traveling with first lady Jill Biden on Thursday got fooled on April Fools' Day.

Dr. Biden was traveling back to Washington after being in California for a Cesar Chavez Day event earlier.

During meal service, a flight attendant wearing a nametag reading "Jasmine" walked through passing out Dove ice cream bars to reporters. "Jasmine" was wearing a black mask, black pantsuit and had short hair.

Moments later, "Jasmine" came back into the cabin without the wig - revealing herself as Biden. The first lady was laughing and shouting "April Fools!"

Aides to the first lady say they were just as surprised by the joke.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020