MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Authorities in Florida came to the rescue of a four-legged friend who fell into a bay.

Tuesday, the Miami Beach Fire Department said that a woman was playing with her dog at the dog park when it got too close to the edge and fell into the water.

Crews responded and used a roof ladder to get down into the bay and save the dog.

Two firefighters grabbed the dog and carried it back up onto dry land.

The department said the dog was OK.