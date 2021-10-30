Watch
Feds say Michael Avenatti should head to prison in Nike case

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in New York. New York prosecutors have asked a judge to order Avenatti to begin serving a 2 1/2-year prison term. The request comes a year after Avenatti was convicted of trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 9:05 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 21:05:21-04

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have asked a judge to order California lawyer Michael Avenatti to begin serving a 2 1/2-year prison term.

The request Friday comes a year after Avenatti was convicted of trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike.

Later Friday, Avenatti's lawyers responded by saying he should stay free until Feb. 28 due to a January criminal trial he faces and appeals work.

Avenatti became well known in 2018 representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against then-President Donald Trump.

The judge who sentenced Avenatti in July will decide when he reports to prison.

