Federal government sues Uber, saying wait fees discriminate against disabled

The federal government is suing Uber saying it discriminates against disabled people by charging fees when drivers have to wait for passengers to board their vehicles.

Uber says it has already made changes and denies that it's discriminating.

According to the Department of Justice, Uber began adding the wait time fees in April 2016.

The fees kick in two minutes after an Uber driver arrives and are charged until the car begins its trip.

The Justice Department says Uber is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act for failing to modify its fees for those who may need extra time to get into an Uber car.