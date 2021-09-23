Watch
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

AP
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
Posted at 6:11 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 18:11:27-04

The FBI announced that the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie was indicted for illegally using a bank card between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

The indictment makes no mention of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Her remains were found at a Wyoming campsite over the weekend.

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case.

Law enforcement officials are scouring Florida's 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve for Laundrie, where he reportedly went hiking.

Petito went missing last month amid a months-long cross-country road trip the couple had been taking.

On Aug. 12, police encountered the couple after bystanders witnessed them fighting at a convenience store in Moab, Utah.

No arrests were made, and the couple was told to separate for the night.

Petito's family says they last spoke with her on Aug. 25.

Laundrie returned to his Florida home without Petito on Sept. 1. She was declared missing on Sept. 11.

