FDA: Pfizer delays COVID vaccine additional dose EUA for youth under 4 years, more data needed

The Food and Drug Administration announced today that Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech have announced plans to amend their Emergency Use Authorization seeking approval from the FDA for the COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years. A request that came from the FDA.

The company plans to continue submitting data and extend its rolling submission to the FDA. The trail for children 6 months through 4 years is "ongoing" the company said in a statement, and "data on the first two doses in this age group are being shared with the FDA" Pfizer said.

The FDA said Friday that Pfizer notified the agency regarding "additional findings" which has emerged about their EUA request for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and its use in children 6 months to 4 years.

The FDA said in a tweet, "Based on our preliminary assessment, we believe additional information regarding the ongoing evaluation of a third dose should be considered as part of our decision-making for potential authorization."

The delay will give the FDA additional time to consider data, "allowing for a transparent public discussion as part of our usual scientific and regulatory processes for COVID-19 vaccines," the agency said.

