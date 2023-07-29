FBI releases new data on reported law enforcement officer deaths for the first half of the year

The FBI released new preliminary data on reported law enforcement officer deaths while on active duty for the first half of the year on Saturday.

Here is a statistical breakdown of that report.

According to the report, 30 law enforcement officers were feloniously killed in the line of duty in the first half of 2023, a 6.25% decrease compared to the same time last year.

Of that number reported to the FBI, 26 of the felonious fatalities involved a firearm, most of which involved handguns.

The report also detailed that April, May, and June had the most deaths, with six reported deaths each.

Thirteen officer deaths reported to the FBI were titled under accidental circumstances; nine occurred due to motor vehicle accidents, two due to an aircraft crash, one due to drowning, and one due to a fall, says the report.

Although not included in the yearly count of reported deaths, the report does mention that ten officers died from medical conditions in 2023.

This data report can change as the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted Program receives updates.

To see the full report, click here.