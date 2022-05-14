FAA revokes licenses of two pilots who attempted plane swap stunt

The Federal Aviation Administration revoked the licenses of two pilots following a failed mid-air stunt last month in Arizona.

NBC News reported that FAA officials called the actions of pilots Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington, "careless" and "reckless."

The two cousins performed the stunt during an event that was live-streamed by Red Bull and Hulu last month.

The pair attempted to send their Cessna 182 planes into synchronized nosedives at 14,000 feet before jumping out to switch aircrafts in mid-air.

During the stunt however, one of the planes spiraled out of control and crashed. No one was injured.

Aikins was able to get into the aircraft while Farrington was forced to parachute.

In the days following the stunt, Aikins admitted that his request to the FAA to perform the stunt had been denied and he went ahead with it anyway. Aikins was also fined $4,932, according to NBC.

The Central Coast served as a training ground for the two pilots. Prior to the stunt, their flight practices took off from both the San Luis Obispo and Oceano airports.

This story was originally published by Ashton McIntyre of KSBY in San Luis Obispo, California.