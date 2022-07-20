Watch Now
Ex-deputy in East Texas pleads guilty to using excessive force on restrained detainee

Posted at 8:31 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 20:31:28-04

Officials say a former East Texas deputy pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation for punching a restrained detainee in the chest repeatedly with a shock gun.

Former Van Zandt County sheriff's deputy David Yager pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge arising from a February 2021 assault on a detainee. The man was in a restraint chair with one arm free when he banged his food tray against a cell door, then knocked a shock gun from Yager's hand. Angered, Yager assaulted the detainee until another deputy persuaded him to stop.

He faces up to 3 1/2 years in prison, according to the Associated Press.

Yager, 29, is the second former Van Zandt County deputy to plead guilty this month to using excessive force.

