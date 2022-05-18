Ex-cop Thomas Lane pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed.

In February, Lane testified and said he did chest compressions on Floyd when paramedics arrived.

He said Floyd “didn’t look good.”

Lane was the last officer to testify in the federal trial surrounding Floyd’s death.

Two other officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have already been convicted on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd, who was Black.

Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison in the state case.