Erdogan discusses Turkey's Syria incursion plans with Putin

Burhan Ozbilici/AP
FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference, in Ankara, Turkey on May 14, 2022. ( AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)
Posted at 6:07 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 18:07:30-04

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed Ankara's planned military operation in northern Syria and the war in Ukraine with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

In recent days Erdogan has said Turkey will launch a cross-border incursion against Kurdish militants in Syria to create a 30-kilometer (19-mile) deep buffer zone. He told Putin in a phone call that the frontier zone was agreed in 2019 but had not been implemented, the Turkish presidency said on Monday.

Ankara carried out an operation against the People's Protection Units, or YPG, in October 2019. Russia, the Syrian regime and the United States also have troops in the border region.

