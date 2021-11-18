Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Elon Musk says 1st Starship orbit test flight slated for January

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. SpaceX aims to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January 2022, followed by about a dozen other test flights next year. Musk provided the update Wednesday night, Nov. 17, 2021, during a space science conference held virtually. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Elon Mush
Posted at 9:47 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 21:47:23-05

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is aiming to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January.

SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk provided the update Wednesday night during a space science conference.

Musk isn't betting on success for that first test flight. But he says he's confident Starship will make it to orbit sometime in 2022, and that a dozen or so orbital test flights are planned next year from Texas.

SpaceX would then start launching valuable satellites and other payloads in 2023.

Starship and its mega booster will be the biggest rocket ever to fly, towering nearly 400 feet.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019