Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to stop using real guns on movie sets

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has committed to stop using real guns on movie productions following the death of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust."

Johnson told Variety that his production company will only use rubber guns in the future or use post-production editing.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson said at the premiere of his new Netflix movie, "Red Notice."

Johnson, one of the biggest action movie stars in the world, said he will also enforce that rule with any company he's working with.

The death of Halyna Hutchins had an immediate impact on Johnson. He said as soon as he learned that Alec Baldwin shot her on the set of "Rust," he was heartbroken.

“We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set," Johnson said. "I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time.”