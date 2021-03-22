Dunkin' launches 'Free Doughnut Wednesdays' for DD Perks members

Dunkin' has a special treat for members of its rewards program.

In a press release, the company announced that it was launching Free Doughnut Wednesdays, and if you are a DD Perks member, you can receive a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink.

“We know people are craving some fun and excitement to break up the week," said Joanna Bonder, Director, Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin’, in the news release. "With Free Donut Wednesdays, we’re excited to give our DD Perks members a free sweet treat to help beat the midweek slump and keep them running with a smile."

The promotion starts nationwide Wednesday and runs through April 21.