Disney, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Princess, Norwegian extend suspension of cruises

John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this April 4, 2020 file photo, workers perform maintenance on the Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic while it is docked at Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Corporation says it lost $2 billion in the first quarter as the cruise industry remained shut down in many parts of the world by the pandemic. Carnival said Wednesday, April 7, 2021, that it expects nine ships spread across six of its cruising lines to be sailing by this summer, including in Italy, Greece, and the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 2:44 PM, Apr 16, 2021
Several major cruise lines are continuing their suspension of travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, Norwegian Cruise Line said it sent a reminder letter on Thursday to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requesting a response to its previously submitted plan to resume cruise operations at U.S. ports on July 4.

In March, Holland America announced that it was suspending its European through June 30 and pausing all its June Alaskan cruises from Seattle.

Princess Cruises stated on March 16 that it would be extending its pause of cruise vacations for sailings from Seattle through June 27. The company added on March 9 that it would also postpone cruises in the Caribbean, California Coast, Mexico, and the Mediterranean through June 30.

On April 6, Carnival Cruise Line announced it was canceling all its voyages from U.S. ports through June 30.

Royal Caribbean also announced that it was suspending its sailings from the U.S. through June 30.

On April 15, Disney Cruise Lines stated that they canceled sailings on its Disney Magic ship through Oct. 9.

On April 6, Disney Cruise Lines said its cruises departing from the U.S. on the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wonder were suspended through June 2021.

