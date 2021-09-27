Watch
Devin Booker tests positive for COVID-19

Mark J. Rebilas/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots past Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (Mark J. Rebilas/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 27, 2021
Devin Booker said he tested positive for COVID-19. The star guard for the Phoenix Suns said on Twitch that he lost taste and smell but otherwise feels well.

Booker was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, which will prevent him from participating in training camp.

Media Day was scheduled for Monday.

The 24-year-old declined to say whether he is vaccinated against the virus. However, NBA reportedly has a 90% vaccination rate among players.

The Suns are scheduled to play in their first preseason game on Oct. 4. Their first regular season game is on Oct. 20.

