Dave Chappelle facing backlash for comments about transgender people

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Chappelle is set to buy a former fire station near his Ohio hometown with plans to turn it into a comedy club. The Dayton Daily News reports that the Miami Twp. Fire Station in Yellow Springs will be sold to the 47-year-old actor’s company and turned into a club that will seat 140 people. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 6:57 PM, Oct 08, 2021
Comedian David Chappelle is facing criticism for his new Netflix special "The Closer."

During his standup routine, Chappelle defends author J.K. Rowling, who has made comments that have been perceived as transphobic.

"Gender is a fact," Chappelle says in the Nextflix special. Chappelle criticized society for how it reacted to DaBaby's homophobic remarks.

"In our country, you can shoot and kill a (man), but you better not hurt a gay person's feelings," Chappelle said.

Following the special's debut on Netflix, Jacyln Moore, a writer and executive producer of the Netflix series "Dear White People," said she could no longer work for the company.

"I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content," Moore, a trans woman, said.

Chappelle isn't backing away from the controversy.

During an appearance at an event in Los Angeles, Chappelle reportedly received a standing ovation.

“If this is what being canceled is about, I love it,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Numerous people and organizations have called for Netflix to pull "The Closer" from the streaming service. However, the show remains available. Netflix has not commented on Chappelle's comments.

