Czech zoo names endangered baby rhino Kyiv

Zoo officials in the Czech Republic have named an endangered eastern black rhinoceros baby rhinoceros in honor of a Ukrainian city amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

According to the Associated Press, the zoo named the baby, born on March 4, Kyiv, because it's "another expression of our support for the Ukrainian heroes."

The baby currently weighs 110 pounds, and Dvur Kralove zoo officials said its mother, Eva, has been taking excellent care of him, the AP noted.

The news outlet reported that there are currently 800 eastern black rhinos in the wild, with the zoo having 14.

Since 1971, 47 rhinos have been born at the park, though many now reside in other zoos around the world, and nine of them have returned to the wild in Rwanda and Tanzania, the AP reported.