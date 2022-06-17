Curry crowned MVP as Warriors roll past Celtics for NBA title

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors, who claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall. And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now a return to greatness just two seasons after having the league’s worst record.

For Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s a fourth championship. The first three rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when Golden State was dynastic and made five consecutive trips to the finals.

"This one hits different for sure. What the last 3 years have been like, from injuries, to changing of the guard, Wiggs coming through, our young guys, carrying the belief we could get back to this stage and win even if it didn't make sense to anybody when we said it. now we've got 4 championships, me Dray, Klay and Andre. I've finally got that bad boy. It's special," Curry said.

The Warriors won the best-of-seven series 4-2 by winning their last three games.

After the Celtics started off with a 14-2 lead, the Warriors fired back to lead 15 by halftime.