Cuomo won't be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Cuomo won't face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019, a Long Island prosecutor said Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.” (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Andrew Cuomo
Posted at 4:39 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 16:39:38-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York prosecutor says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching.

The woman claimed she was violated at an event at a Long Island racetrack in September 2019.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement Thursday that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.”

Smith started investigating after the encounter was detailed in Attorney General Letitia James’ August report.

The report led to Cuomo’s resignation.

Other offices are also looking into allegations of sexual misconduct by the former New York governor.

A federal invitation into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo is also underway.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

