US to buy additional 100M Johnson & Johnson doses

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says the U.S. is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The drugmaker is already obligated to supply 100 million doses to the federal government by the end of June. The additional vaccine would be delivered in the months following.

The U.S. is set to receive enough doses of the three approved vaccines by the middle of May to cover all adults. The surplus would ensure supply to cover young adults and children, pending the result of safety and efficacy trials.

They could also be used as potential “boosters” to further protect against emerging virus variants, or be shared with allies overseas once Americans are protected.

When asked about the potential for surplus doses at the Wednesday afternoon press conference, President Biden said they would be shared globally.

"This is something that can't be stopped by a fence or a wall. We are not safe until the world is safe" from COVID-19, Biden said.