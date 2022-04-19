Uber is first ride-share company to drop face mask policy

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for public transportation, Uber has announced it will no longer require customers to wear masks on trips.

Uber’s policy change went into effect Tuesday.

On its website, the company said, “riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.”

It also updated its front-seat policy.

Uber passengers will no longer be required to sit in the back seat. However, the ride-share company still encourages people to stay in the back if the size of their passenger group allows them.

Lyft’s mask policy was still in place as of Tuesday morning.

On its website, Lyft said, “Before riding or driving with Lyft, you must agree that you’re symptom-free, and will follow CDC guidance related to COVID-19, including wearing a face mask that covers your mouth and nose.”

Lyft has not yet responded to our questions about whether that policy could soon change.

The federal mask mandate was voided Monday after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

Several U.S. airlines have already announced that masks are now optional on planes, including Delta, American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue.

Amtrak also said it will no longer require passengers and staff to wear face masks.