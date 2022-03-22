Watch
Study: Patients more likely to develop diabetes after COVID-19 infection

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, a woman with Type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin at her home in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Mar 22, 2022
New evidence shows that a COVID-19 infection can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes within a year.

The new findings were published in The Lancet.

Researchers looked at medical records of Veterans Affairs patients with coronavirus between 2020 and 2021.

Experts found that people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 were 46% more likely to develop diabetes for the first time within a year of infection.

Because patients were more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes and not Type 1, researchers believe that the cells’ reduced efficiency is caused by inflammation, an effect that has been observed before with COVID-19.

While most VA patients to be white males, researchers say they are confident the risk is high among all groups, including women, minorities and young people.

