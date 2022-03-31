Study finds pregnancy increases chances of breakthrough COVID

A new study released Thursday found that those who are pregnant and vaccinated against COVID-19 are twice as likely to get a breakthrough case of the virus than those who aren't pregnant.

Researchers from the Wisconsin-based company Epic said they analyzed the medical records of about 14 million patients that were stored in Cosmos, a HIPAA-defined data set of more than 140 million people from 960 hospitals and 20,814 clinics that serve patients in all 50 states.

According to the study, researchers honed in on what comorbidities could increase a patient's chances of getting a breakthrough COVID-19 case while vaccinated.

They found that pregnant individuals were 1.91 times more likely to get COVID while vaccinated. They also found that those with organ transplants were 1.83 times more likely to get COVID-19, and those with immune deficiency were 1.63 times more likely to get breakthrough COVID.