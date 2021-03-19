Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Poll finds most Americans apprehensive about return to normal

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 7:46 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 19:46:56-04

A poll sponsored by healthinsurance.com and conducted by RMG Research found that even after getting vaccinated, 62% of Americans said they’re apprehensive about “life returning to normal.”

The same percentage of Americans say they’re also still afraid of getting COVID-19.

The poll found a sizable majority, 68%, plan on getting vaccinated.

Here are other takeaways from the poll:

  • 41% still won't feel comfortable indoors without a mask even if everyone is vaccinated
  • 39% say there are things about "pandemic life" that they will miss
  • 29% are most looking forward to hanging out with friends and family
  • 22% are most looking forward to not having to wear a mask
  • 19% are most looking forward to going on vacation
Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020