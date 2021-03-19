Poll finds most Americans apprehensive about return to normal

A poll sponsored by healthinsurance.com and conducted by RMG Research found that even after getting vaccinated, 62% of Americans said they’re apprehensive about “life returning to normal.”
The same percentage of Americans say they’re also still afraid of getting COVID-19.
The poll found a sizable majority, 68%, plan on getting vaccinated.
Here are other takeaways from the poll:
- 41% still won't feel comfortable indoors without a mask even if everyone is vaccinated
- 39% say there are things about "pandemic life" that they will miss
- 29% are most looking forward to hanging out with friends and family
- 22% are most looking forward to not having to wear a mask
- 19% are most looking forward to going on vacation