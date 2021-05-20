New York introduces program offering chance to win up to $5M for getting vaccinated

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced a "Vax and Scratch" program Thursday that gives residents of the state a chance to win up to $5 million for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Cuomo, beginning Monday, May 24 and until Friday, May 28, if you get vaccinated at one of 10 New York state COVID-19 vaccine sites, you will receive a $5 million Mega Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket.

The ticket normally costs $20 and you have a one in nine chance of winning something.

NYS Governor's Office

The following COVID-19 vaccination sites will offer the program:

University at Buffalo South Campus

Rochester Dome Arena

State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

New York National Guard Armory

Bronx - Bay Eden Senior Center

SUNY Stony Brook

York College - Health and Physical Education Complex - Queens

Medgar Evers College - Brooklyn

Javits Center

NYS Governor's Office

The governor says this is just a pilot program for next week, but state officials will see how the program goes and make a decision from there on if it will be extended.

A similar program was recently launched in Ohio and it was seen to be successful. On Tuesday, the state said thousands of vaccinated Ohioans had signed up for its lottery offering free tuition or $1 million to 10 lucky people who have gotten a shot.

This story was originally published by Anthony Reyes at WKBW.