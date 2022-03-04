Watch
More than 470 counties in U.S. have high COVID-19 levels

Matt Rourke/AP
A shopper wearing a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects fruit at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The majority of healthy Americans, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday, Feb. 25. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 4:02 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 16:02:28-05

While the CDC has eased its mask-wearing requirements, there are still more than 470 counties across the country where masks are recommended, due to high COVID-19 case numbers.

That’s according to the latest data from the CDC.

Experts tell CNN that many places that have high COVID-19 levels have low vaccination rates, limited access to health resources or may still be dealing with the contagious omicron variant.

Some of those counties never had mask mandates in place or lifted mask mandates early in the pandemic.

The CDC recommends people wear masks indoors if they live in counties with high levels of COVID-19.

Severity levels are determined by the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions and inpatient beds occupied.

About 7% of the population in the U.S. lives in an area with high COVID-19 numbers, which is a decrease from last week.

