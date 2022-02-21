Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, postpones at least one show

Part of Justin Bieber’s tour is postponed after the singer tested positive for COVID-19.

A representative told CNN that Bieber is experiencing a mild case of the virus.

On its website, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas issued a statement, saying, “Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.”

The Canadian-born singer was supposed to perform in Las Vegas on Sunday.

That concern has now been rescheduled for June 28 but could change depending on the NHL Playoff schedule.

Refunds are being issued.

Bieber also had more stops scheduled this week, including shows in Glendale, Arizona; Tacoma, Washington and Los Angeles.

There is no word yet on the status of those concerts.