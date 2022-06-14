FDA advisers back Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for older kids

NEW YORK (AP) — A government advisory panel has endorsed a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens.

The expert panel agreed Tuesday that the vaccine made by Moderna is safe and effective enough to give to U.S. kids ages 6 to 17.

A vaccine made by Pfizer has been available since last year for those ages.

The Food and Drug Administration will consider the panel's advice and decide whether to authorize the shots.

The same FDA panel will meet Wednesday to consider shots from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids, those under 5.

According to CNBC, the panel unanimously voted to recommend the shots.

The FDA said they did not have any cases of the heart inflammation myocarditis pop-up in Moderna’s clinical trials in children in the listed age group, the news outlet

reported.

The children would receive smaller dosages than adults at smaller 50 micrograms.