Facebook announces date they will start bringing employees back in-person

Facebook is setting a date for beginning to bring employees back in-person to their California offices: May 10.

The social network said Friday they would begin to bring employees back into their Menlo Park, Fremont, Sunnyvale and San Francisco offices starting May 10 and on a rolling basis after that, according to the New York Times and San Francisco Chronicle .

A spokesperson said they would stick with this plan as long as COVID-19 cases and health data continue to improve. The company hopes to reopen their largest offices at 50% capacity in mid-September.

There will be changes. Offices would be at 10% capacity, on-site workers will be required to do regular weekly COVID-19 testing, masks will be required in addition to social distancing.

Last year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he would allow some employees to work from home permanently. He also said if employees moved to different parts of the country, and out of the expensive Bay Area, their salary would reflect the difference in cost-of-living.