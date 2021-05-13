Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

CDC eases indoor mask requirements for fully vaccinated Americans

items.[0].image.alt
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a restaurant worker holds his face mask in Biloxi, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Leo Carney
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 14:20:52-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a major shift, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that it’s easing its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

At a White House briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face coverings or physically distance, indoors or outdoors.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor or outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” said Walensky. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Watch the briefing below:

The CDC is still advising Americans to wear masks in crowded indoor settings, like buses, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The CDC last updated its guidance for vaccinated people on April 27. In that update, the CDC said that fully-vaccinated Americans could safely participate in outdoor activities without a mask, so long as those activities did not involve large crowds.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020