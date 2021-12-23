CDC: Expected American life span decreases, death rate increases

The expected life span in America has decreased by two years — the most significant drop since World War II — and the death rate has increased 17%, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The average U.S. life span is 77 years, down from 79 years, according to the eight-page data brief titled "Mortality in the United States, 2020."

The number of deaths increased from 715.2 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019 to 835.4 deaths in 2020, a 17% increase.

Black and Hispanic Americans were hit harder than white Americans.

Death rates increased by nearly 43% for Hispanic males and more than 32% for Hispanic females.

Meanwhile, death rates rose 28% for non-Hispanic Black males and 25% for non-Hispanic Black females. For death rates for white males were 13.4% and 12.1%.

According to the report, the top two leading causes of death nationwide were heart disease and cancer. COVID-19 was listed at number three.

Dr. Shad Marvasti, who viewed the CDC's report, said many of those deaths were preventable.

He said the uptick in deaths in 2020 due to COVID is understandable but said the number of deaths in 2021 should be lower than it is since vaccines for COVID have been available for more than a year.

For a copy of the report, click here.