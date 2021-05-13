Bill Maher show canceled this week after host tests positive for COVID-19

‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ is canceled this week, after the show’s host tested positive for COVID-19.

A tweet from the show says Maher is vaccinated but tested positive during the show’s weekly PCR testing ahead of Friday night’s show taping.

The show says Maher is asymptomatic and that no other show staff or crew member have tested positive at this time.

pic.twitter.com/OCHYcKdgw9 — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) May 13, 2021

The show is in its 19th season with HBO. It was one of the first to bring back live audiences when it did shows with a small group in September.

Contracting the virus after being fully-vaccinated is referred to as a “breakthrough” case.

“No vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness. There will be a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19,” the CDC explains.