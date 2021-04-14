Watch
Consumer prices jump in March as economy reopens, make biggest monthly gain since 2012

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this March 25, 2021 file photo, shoppers look at items in Bed, Bath and Beyond, in New York. U.S. consumer prices increased a sharp 0.6% in March, the biggest increase since 2012, while inflation over the past year rose a sizable 2.6%. The big gains were expected to be a temporary blip and not a sign that long dormant inflation pressures were emerging. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 8:02 PM, Apr 13, 2021
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices increased a sharp 0.6% in March over February, the biggest monthly increase since 2012, while inflation over the past year rose a sizable 2.6%.

The big gains were expected to be a temporary blip and not a sign that long dormant inflation pressures were emerging.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that the March increase in its consumer price index followed a 0.4% increase in February and was the biggest one-month gain since a 0.6% rise in August 2012.

The sharp increase was mostly driven by a more than 9% in gas prices in March. Gasoline prices are more than 22% higher than a year ago.

Food prices are increasing as well; in March they were up 0.1% from February, and up 3.5% from a year ago.

A year ago, the pandemic caused such a slow down, consumer prices in March 2021 was 2.5% higher than March 2020.

While the 2.6% advance was significantly higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2% target for inflation, the jump reflected in large part the fact that a year ago prices were actually falling as the pandemic shut down the country.

