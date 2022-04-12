Watch
Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67

FILE - Comedian Gilbert Gottfried performs at a David Lynch Foundation Benefit for Veterans with PTSD in New York on April 30, 2016. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 3:50 PM, Apr 12, 2022
Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67.

In a statement released on Gottfried's official Twitter page the actor's family wrote, "We are heartbroken." The statement said that he died after battling a long illness.

Gottfried's family said in their statement, "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Fellow actors and others expressed their condolences.

Actor Jason Alexander tweeted, "What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family."

Gottfried's publicist Glenn Schwartz said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press that the actor died on Tuesday.

He first stepped into the national spotlight with appearances on MTV in its early days in the 1980s. He was also a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s. Gottfried was known for his voice work in children’s shows and movies.

