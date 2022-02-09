Watch
Coast Guard rescues fisherman stuck on sinking vessel

U.S. Coast Guard
Coast Guard rescue off the coast of Alaska.
Posted at 9:42 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 21:42:20-05

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen who were on a sinking boat off the coast of Alaska.

The 40-foot vessel was taking on water Monday night near Sitka.

A rescue swimmer was lowered to assess the boat. It was determined that the fishermen should abandon the ship after they were unable to locate the source of the flooding.

A helicopter then hoisted the fisherman to safety.

“This successful case highlighted the importance of mariner preparedness,” said Lt. Cmdr. Scott Woodcock, the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter pilot.

Woodcock praised the fisherman for being prepared with good communication equipment and survival gear.

He said the biggest challenge during the rescue was the severe winds.

