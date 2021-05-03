Chlorine shortage hits store shelves as pools get ready for summer

The latest nationwide shortage hitting American store shelves right before summer: chlorine. As in, the chemical used for disinfectant and keeping pool water clean.

Last summer, there was a jump in demand as coronavirus pandemic-related lockdowns kept families at home in their own pools and avoiding public places.

Then in August, Bio-Lab factory in Westlake, Louisiana suffered a fire after Hurricane Laura made landfall. No one was injured, but the fire stopped production, according to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.

Bio-Lab makes pool and spa treatment products. Reuters reports they may not get back up and running until 2022.

Other manufacturers have also had their own pandemic-related slowdowns because of regional infection rates.

Supply has been low, and now that the weather is heating up and children are looking ahead to summer break, there is higher demand for pool and spa supplies.