Chief: 1 dead, child missing after Flint home explosion

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person died and a 3-year-old child is missing after an overnight explosion and fire destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several others, and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said Tuesday that two people were rushed from the scene Monday night to area hospitals and one of them — a 70-year-old man — was pronounced dead.

The father of the missing child was in critical condition, while another person reported minor injuries following the explosion.

Barton says a cadaver dog and fire crews with specialized equipment were searching for the missing child.

According to the Associated Press, when firefighters showed up at the scene around 9:30 p.m. local time, the three homes were fully engulfed in flames.

The news outlet reported that 20 homes were damaged in the explosion, which was felt miles away.

A spokesperson for Consumers Energy said its crews found no evidence of gas leaks or other issues with its equipment, the news outlet reported.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.