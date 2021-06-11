Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Chicago police officer arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police stand guard after holding off violent rioters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Capitol riot
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 16:09:01-04

Federal authorities arrested a Chicago police officer on Friday for his alleged role in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Karol J. Chwiesiuk was arrested at his residence in Chicago, according to a criminal complaint.

He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.

According to Chicago Sun-Times, Chwiesiuk was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond on Friday after appearing before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Chicago.

According to the complaint and accompanying photos, Chwiesiuk wore a sweatshirt with the Chicago Police Department logo while inside the Capitol.

The affidavit said geodata from his cell phone placed him inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 between 2:37 p.m. and 3:24 p.m.

The newspaper reported that the police department stripped Chwiesiuk of his powers and assigned him to desk duty.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020