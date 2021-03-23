Chauvin trial: Jury picked, opening statements March 29 in trial of George Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — All jurors and alternates to hear the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd have been selected. Opening statements in the trial are scheduled for March 29.

The 15th and final juror was selected Tuesday morning, more than two weeks after jury selection started. Only 12 jurors will deliberate the outcome of the trial, the others are alternates.

More than 100 potential jurors were called into court and questioned. Many were dismissed after admitting having strong views about Floyd's death.

On Friday, Judge Peter Cahill denied defense attorney requests to delay or move the trial. Chauvin's attorney had argued a massive settlement announced between the City of Minneapolis and the Floyd family during jury selection earlier this month would taint the jury pool and make it more difficult to find an impartial jury.

Derek Chauvin, a white former officer, is charged with second-and-third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man. Bystander video widely shared on social media showed Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck and back for about nine minutes.

Floyd's death sparked demonstrations and protests in Minneapolis, around the country and across the globe. Many demonstrating to call for an end to police violence against people of color.

Potential jurors are being asked what they know about the May 25, 2020 incident, if they’ve seen videos showing Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck, and if they are aware of the settlement between the City of Minneapolis and Floyd's family.

How can I watch:

How can I follow updates:

