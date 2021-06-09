Chad Daybell to be arraigned on murder charges Wednesday in deaths of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow

A man whose missing adoptive children were found dead on his property last year will be arraigned Wednesday on murder charges in connection with their death.

Chad Daybell, who along with his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, is accused of murdering 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, will be arraigned in an Idaho court on Wednesday. During Wednesday's court appearance, Daybell is expected to enter a plea.

In addition to murder, Daybell also faces charges of insurance fraud.

JJ and Tylee were reported missing in Idaho in the fall of 2019, shortly after Daybell married Lori Vallow Daybell. The children were reported missing by JJ's grandparents.

While authorities searched for the children, the Daybells traveled to Hawaii. Vallow Daybell was arrested there in February 2020 and charged with the desertion of her children.

In June 2020, police executed a search warrant at Daybell's home, where they discovered the remains of JJ and Tylee buried on the property. Daybell was arrested and charged with destruction of evidence.

It wasn't until last month that the Daybells were charged with murder in connection with the deaths of their children.

Earlier this month, a psychologist ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell was not competent to stand trial. A judge has put a stay on the trial but has not yet legally declared her unfit to stand trial.

A hearing in Vallow Daybell's case is scheduled to take place on June 16.