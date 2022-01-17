Celebrating the beloved Betty White on her 100th birthday

Hollywood mourned actress and comedian Betty White on Monday on what would have been her 100th birthday. The actress, known for her quick wit and warm charm, died at 99 on Dec. 31.

A television legend, Betty White was welcomed into homes for years. She held onto an illustrious career before, and long after one of her most famous roles, that of Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls."

People magazine has celebrated with a newsstand issue and a special commemorative issue devoting the covers to White's 100th. And fans can honor Betty White's life on her centennial in different ways. White was an animal lover and held a close connection to the Los Angeles Zoo where she was a member of its board of trustees. Fans can head out to the accredited zoo and go on "Betty's L.A. Zoo Tour."

The Betty White Challenge, which was trending on Twitter Monday, is a call to action and another way fans and fellow animal lovers can give back by donating to an animal rescue or charity group in her honor. White's fan club dues were donated to animal rescue charities.

The Hallmark Channel will also honor White's career by airing a 40-episode marathon of "The Golden Girls" on Jan. 17.

As fans from multiple generations celebrate Betty White's 100th birthday, notable reactions to her life and legacy will continue to be updated here.