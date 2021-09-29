Watch
NewsNational

Actions

CDC director weighs in on safety of trick-or-treating on Halloween

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
People walk past social distancing markers meant to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as they trick-or-treat for Halloween Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in downtown Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Virus Outbreak Halloween
Posted at 4:29 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 16:29:27-04

This year’s Halloween is expected to be a lot more enjoyable for many children.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Rochelle Walensky said children should be able to safely trick-or-treat outdoors.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” Dr. Walensky said on Face the Nation.

The statement is a stark contrast from the CDC’s position in 2020.

Last year, it considered trick-or-treating a “high-risk” activity.

At the time, COVID-19 vaccines were not yet available, and the country was beginning to see an uptick in cases ahead of the winter surge.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019