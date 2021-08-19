Capitol Police investigating 'bomb threat' near Capitol building, Library of Congress

Several buildings in Washington, D.C. have been evacuated after the U.S. Capitol Police confirmed that it is conducting an "active bomb threat investigation" on a suspicious pickup truck near the Library of Congress.

Officials with the Capitol Police said at a press conference around noon ET that "negotiations" with the suspect are ongoing.

The Jefferson Building at the Library of Congress, the Cannon House congressional office building and the Supreme Court building have all be evacuated, ABC News and CNN report.

Both Congress and the Supreme Court are currently on summer recess.

The Associated Press reports that the situation began when police pulled over a black pickup truck because it had no license plates. The driver reportedly told officers there was a bomb in the vehicle, prompting the massive police response.

Police officials confirm that an officer believed the suspect was in possession of a detonator. Officials are currently in contact with the suspect and "negotiators are hard at work to have a peaceful resolution."

While police say they have a "possible name and identity of the suspect," they "don't know what his motives are at this time."

The Associated Press reports that police and the suspect were at one point communicating via "written notes."

In a tweet, police asked people to stay away from the area near the Library of Congress, which is located near the U.S. Capitol on the other side of First Street.

The FBI's Washington Field Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are responding to the situation.

This is an ongoing investigation.



The incident comes just over six months after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a massive security breach. Fencing that had been put up following the riots was removed this summer.

This story is breaking and will be updated.